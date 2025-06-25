What is Defigram (DFG)

Defigram is an instant messaging social software based on the Telegram communication protocol. Users can make barrier-free links between Defigram and Telegram's communities, channels, and users. At the same time, a decentralized wallet service is provided, allowing users to seamlessly experience various defi products while communicating, which greatly improves communication efficiency and reduces communication costs. In line with the goal of serving defi ecology and users, Defigram will make every effort to build a high-quality defi community, provide updated and more complete defi information, and create more valuable usage scenarios for defi products. Features: 1. Have a large number of mainstream blockchain communities and user bases 2. Provide a safe and convenient decentralized wallet service 3. Greatly shorten the distance between defi projects and users (experience defi products directly in the project team) 4. Empower NFT and support NFT authentication for user avatars. Provide space for users to display NFT.

Defigram (DFG) Resource Official Website

Defigram (DFG) Tokenomics

