DeFiGeek Community (DFGC) is a decentralized community that originated in Japan, dedicated to building practical and composable DeFi Dapps and tools that help drive the evolution of Web3. Unlike many communities that revolve around a single protocol, DFGC embraces a multi-project philosophy, encouraging innovation across a wide range of decentralized applications. Our community includes experienced developers, designers, researchers, and supporters who collaborate to create open-source, transparent, and community-governed tools. DFGC is not limited to developers—we welcome anyone passionate about contributing to the decentralized future, whether through ideas, design, operations, or outreach.