DeFiChain (DFI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DeFiChain (DFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

DeFiChain (DFI) Information

DeFiChain is a decentralized blockchain platform dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. Unlike most of the other DeFi projects that are built on the Ethereum network, DeFiChain is built on bitcoin (as a software fork), and is anchored to the bitcoin blockchain (via merkle root) every few minutes for maximum security

DeFiChain is designed to be non-Turing complete to reduce smart contract errors (extremely important for finance transactions) and its op codes only allow run decentralized finance dapps. This ensures that only financial transactions are possible, instead of having games and casinos clogging the ecosystem and causing high transaction fees.

Upcoming features of the DeFiChain include Decentralized: Lending, Wrapping of Tokens, Pricing Oracles, Exchanges, Transferable Debts and Receivables, Non-Collateralized Debt, Asset Tokenization, Distribution of Dividends, and YIELD FARMING!

Official Website:
https://defichain.com/

DeFiChain (DFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFiChain (DFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.28M
$ 6.28M
Total Supply:
$ 1.20B
$ 1.20B
Circulating Supply:
$ 893.21M
$ 893.21M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.44M
$ 8.44M
All-Time High:
$ 5.61
$ 5.61
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00378338
$ 0.00378338
Current Price:
$ 0.00707288
$ 0.00707288

DeFiChain (DFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFiChain (DFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DFI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DFI's tokenomics, explore DFI token's live price!

DFI Price Prediction

Want to know where DFI might be heading? Our DFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.