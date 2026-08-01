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The live DeFiance Media price today is 0.00439495 USD.DFTV market cap is 43,949 USD. Track real-time DFTV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live DeFiance Media price today is 0.00439495 USD.DFTV market cap is 43,949 USD. Track real-time DFTV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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DeFiance Media Logo

DeFiance Media Price (DFTV)

Unlisted

1 DFTV to USD Live Price:

$0.00439495
$0.00439495$0.00439495
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DeFiance Media (DFTV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:43:50 (UTC+8)

DeFiance Media Price Today

The live DeFiance Media (DFTV) price today is $ 0.00439495, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00439495 per DFTV.

DeFiance Media currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 43,949, with a circulating supply of 10.00M DFTV. During the last 24 hours, DFTV traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.085642, while the all-time low was $ 0.00429192.

In short-term performance, DFTV moved -- in the last hour and -5.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.91.

DeFiance Media (DFTV) Market Information

$ 43.95K
$ 43.95K$ 43.95K

$ 16.91
$ 16.91$ 16.91

$ 43.95K
$ 43.95K$ 43.95K

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

9,999,933.342481
9,999,933.342481 9,999,933.342481

The current Market Cap of DeFiance Media is $ 43.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.91. The circulating supply of DFTV is 10.00M, with a total supply of 9999933.342481. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.95K.

DeFiance Media Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.085642
$ 0.085642$ 0.085642

$ 0.00429192
$ 0.00429192$ 0.00429192

--

--

-5.13%

-5.13%

DeFiance Media (DFTV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DeFiance Media to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFiance Media to USD was $ -0.0002370978.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFiance Media to USD was $ -0.0000988613.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFiance Media to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0002370978-5.39%
60 Days$ -0.0000988613-2.24%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for DeFiance Media

DeFiance Media (DFTV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DFTV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DeFiance Media (DFTV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DeFiance Media could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DeFiance Media will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DFTV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking DeFiance Media Price Prediction.

What is DeFiance Media (DFTV)

DeFiance Media (DFTV) is a Solana-based token powering the first global broadcast network dedicated to the next economy. The project delivers 24/7 coverage of crypto, AI, and emerging technologies while integrating decentralized infrastructure for transparent, community-driven media. DFTV supports access to premium content, governance, creator incentives, and future AI-driven media tools. Its mission is to solve misinformation, reduce market uncertainty, and scale a global, unbiased information ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DeFiance Media (DFTV) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About DeFiance Media

What is DeFiance Media trading right now?

Current price: £0.0032389094028182850000, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is DFTV attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Media,Solana Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the DeFiance Media market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about DFTV?

With 9999933.342481 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does DeFiance Media compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.06311486571546060000 and ATL of £0.0031629802487272560000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is DeFiance Media being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate DeFiance Media's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFiance Media

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:43:50 (UTC+8)

DeFiance Media (DFTV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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