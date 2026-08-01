DeFiance Media Price Today

The live DeFiance Media (DFTV) price today is $ 0.00439495, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00439495 per DFTV.

DeFiance Media currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 43,949, with a circulating supply of 10.00M DFTV. During the last 24 hours, DFTV traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.085642, while the all-time low was $ 0.00429192.

In short-term performance, DFTV moved -- in the last hour and -5.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.91.

DeFiance Media (DFTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.95K$ 43.95K $ 43.95K Volume (24H) $ 16.91$ 16.91 $ 16.91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.95K$ 43.95K $ 43.95K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 9,999,933.342481 9,999,933.342481 9,999,933.342481

The current Market Cap of DeFiance Media is $ 43.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.91. The circulating supply of DFTV is 10.00M, with a total supply of 9999933.342481. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.95K.