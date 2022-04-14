DeFi Land (DFL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeFi Land (DFL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeFi Land (DFL) Information DeFi Land is a gamified decentralized finance platform that aims to make finance more accessible and engaging by turning investment activities into games. Official Website: https://defiland.app/ Buy DFL Now!

DeFi Land (DFL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFi Land (DFL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.43M $ 1.43M $ 1.43M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 7.14B $ 7.14B $ 7.14B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.00M $ 2.00M $ 2.00M All-Time High: $ 0.421308 $ 0.421308 $ 0.421308 All-Time Low: $ 0.00015412 $ 0.00015412 $ 0.00015412 Current Price: $ 0.00020009 $ 0.00020009 $ 0.00020009 Learn more about DeFi Land (DFL) price

DeFi Land (DFL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi Land (DFL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DFL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DFL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DFL's tokenomics, explore DFL token's live price!

