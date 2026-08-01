DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund Price Today

The live DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (DEJAAA) price today is $ 1.044, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEJAAA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.044 per DEJAAA.

DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,420,536, with a circulating supply of 6.15M DEJAAA. During the last 24 hours, DEJAAA traded between $ 1.044 (low) and $ 1.044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.05, while the all-time low was $ 1.022.

In short-term performance, DEJAAA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (DEJAAA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.42M$ 6.42M $ 6.42M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.42M$ 6.42M $ 6.42M Circulation Supply 6.15M 6.15M 6.15M Total Supply 6,149,909.388678866 6,149,909.388678866 6,149,909.388678866

The current Market Cap of DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund is $ 6.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of DEJAAA is 6.15M, with a total supply of 6149909.388678866. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.42M.