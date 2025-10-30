The live DeFi Dollar price today is 0.995795 USD. Track real-time USDFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDFI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live DeFi Dollar price today is 0.995795 USD. Track real-time USDFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDFI price trend easily at MEXC now.

DeFi Dollar Price (USDFI)

1 USDFI to USD Live Price:

$0.995795
$0.995795$0.995795
-0.30%1D
USD
DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:44:06 (UTC+8)

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.994102
$ 0.994102$ 0.994102
24H Low
$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001
24H High

$ 0.994102
$ 0.994102$ 0.994102

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

$ 1.006
$ 1.006$ 1.006

$ 0.982826
$ 0.982826$ 0.982826

+0.00%

-0.30%

-0.23%

-0.23%

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) real-time price is $0.995795. Over the past 24 hours, USDFI traded between a low of $ 0.994102 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. USDFI's all-time high price is $ 1.006, while its all-time low price is $ 0.982826.

In terms of short-term performance, USDFI has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -0.30% over 24 hours, and -0.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Market Information

$ 466.95K
$ 466.95K$ 466.95K

--
----

$ 466.95K
$ 466.95K$ 466.95K

468.92K
468.92K 468.92K

468,919.6160415439
468,919.6160415439 468,919.6160415439

The current Market Cap of DeFi Dollar is $ 466.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDFI is 468.92K, with a total supply of 468919.6160415439. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 466.95K.

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DeFi Dollar to USD was $ -0.0030507565535765.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFi Dollar to USD was $ -0.0023114393.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFi Dollar to USD was $ -0.0007665629.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFi Dollar to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0030507565535765-0.30%
30 Days$ -0.0023114393-0.23%
60 Days$ -0.0007665629-0.07%
90 Days$ 0--

What is DeFi Dollar (USDFI)

DeFi needs more truly native, on-chain, and censorship-resistant stablecoins to fulfill its promise. That's why today, we are incredibly proud to launch DeFi Dollar. We’re further powering the Future of Finance by introducing $USDFI, an unstoppable stablecoin backed by the very tokens that govern DeFi itself.

To start, DeFi Dollar is collateralized by ten of the most trusted and liquid assets on Ethereum: $AAVE, $CRV, $FXS, $LDO, $LINK, $LQTY, $SKY, $UNI, $WBTC, and $YFI. But we aren’t just using these assets as collateral; we are building upon the foundational blocks they represent, integrating with battle-tested protocols including Uniswap, Chainlink, Curve, Yearn, Frax, and Liquity to create a truly composable and resilient system.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Resource

DeFi Dollar Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DeFi Dollar (USDFI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DeFi Dollar (USDFI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DeFi Dollar.

Check the DeFi Dollar price prediction now!

USDFI to Local Currencies

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi Dollar (USDFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFi Dollar (USDFI)

How much is DeFi Dollar (USDFI) worth today?
The live USDFI price in USD is 0.995795 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USDFI to USD price?
The current price of USDFI to USD is $ 0.995795. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of DeFi Dollar?
The market cap for USDFI is $ 466.95K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USDFI?
The circulating supply of USDFI is 468.92K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USDFI?
USDFI achieved an ATH price of 1.006 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USDFI?
USDFI saw an ATL price of 0.982826 USD.
What is the trading volume of USDFI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USDFI is -- USD.
Will USDFI go higher this year?
USDFI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USDFI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:44:06 (UTC+8)

