Defi Cattos (CATTOS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00021277 $ 0.00021277 $ 0.00021277 24H Low $ 0.00029175 $ 0.00029175 $ 0.00029175 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00021277$ 0.00021277 $ 0.00021277 24H High $ 0.00029175$ 0.00029175 $ 0.00029175 All Time High $ 0.00216791$ 0.00216791 $ 0.00216791 Lowest Price $ 0.0002094$ 0.0002094 $ 0.0002094 Price Change (1H) -0.69% Price Change (1D) -25.12% Price Change (7D) -13.49% Price Change (7D) -13.49%

Defi Cattos (CATTOS) real-time price is $0.00021349. Over the past 24 hours, CATTOS traded between a low of $ 0.00021277 and a high of $ 0.00029175, showing active market volatility. CATTOS's all-time high price is $ 0.00216791, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0002094.

In terms of short-term performance, CATTOS has changed by -0.69% over the past hour, -25.12% over 24 hours, and -13.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Defi Cattos (CATTOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 213.75K$ 213.75K $ 213.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 213.75K$ 213.75K $ 213.75K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Defi Cattos is $ 213.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATTOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 213.75K.