Defender Bot (DFNDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Defender Bot (DFNDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Defender Bot (DFNDR) Information Defender Bot operates without relying on wallet signatures, offering a seamless connection process distinct from conventional methods. This is an innovative solution for Telegram communities that will streamline group management. Capable of protecting any group/community. Group owner can set the necessary requirements, and the bot allows a user to enter the group only if they meet all the requirements group owner specified. Official Website: https://defenderbot.tech Buy DFNDR Now!

Defender Bot (DFNDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Defender Bot (DFNDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 212.24K $ 212.24K $ 212.24K Total Supply: $ 82.88M $ 82.88M $ 82.88M Circulating Supply: $ 82.88M $ 82.88M $ 82.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 212.24K $ 212.24K $ 212.24K All-Time High: $ 0.299994 $ 0.299994 $ 0.299994 All-Time Low: $ 0.00204416 $ 0.00204416 $ 0.00204416 Current Price: $ 0.00256067 $ 0.00256067 $ 0.00256067 Learn more about Defender Bot (DFNDR) price

Defender Bot (DFNDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Defender Bot (DFNDR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DFNDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DFNDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DFNDR's tokenomics, explore DFNDR token's live price!

DFNDR Price Prediction Want to know where DFNDR might be heading? Our DFNDR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DFNDR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!