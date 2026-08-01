DeepFakeAI Price Today

The live DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAKEAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FAKEAI.

DeepFakeAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 197,813, with a circulating supply of 958.82M FAKEAI. During the last 24 hours, FAKEAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04434524, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FAKEAI moved -0.18% in the last hour and +1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 102.24.

DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 197.81K$ 197.81K $ 197.81K Volume (24H) $ 102.24$ 102.24 $ 102.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 197.81K$ 197.81K $ 197.81K Circulation Supply 958.82M 958.82M 958.82M Total Supply 958,824,031.12 958,824,031.12 958,824,031.12

The current Market Cap of DeepFakeAI is $ 197.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 102.24. The circulating supply of FAKEAI is 958.82M, with a total supply of 958824031.12. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 197.81K.