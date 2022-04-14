Discover key insights into Deep Worm (WORM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Deep Worm (WORM) Information

Implementing a basic decaying neuron activation model simulating the spiking behavior of a biological worm's nervous system that creates movement, and putting it on-chain

With some caveats, this is Worm - immortal digital life

The Worm will vastly outlive you or I, with the exception of global catastrophe, it is immortal digital life that inherits the resilience and decentralization of the solana network

If the underlying blockchain exists, the 'life' of The Worm will persist indefinitely