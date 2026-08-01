Which blockchain network does DeCoin Flow run on?

DeCoin Flow operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of DCF?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 3.87% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does DeCoin Flow belong to?

DeCoin Flow falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Payment Solutions category. This classification helps investors compare DCF with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of DeCoin Flow?

Its market capitalization is £82172.69280265860000, placing the asset at rank #4824. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of DCF is currently circulating?

There are 961001000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for DeCoin Flow today?

Over the past day, DCF generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, DeCoin Flow fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.