DecideAI Price Today

The live DecideAI (DCD) price today is $ 0, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCD.

DecideAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 393,324, with a circulating supply of 581.01M DCD. During the last 24 hours, DCD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.110273, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCD moved -0.08% in the last hour and +0.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.04.

DecideAI (DCD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 393.32K$ 393.32K $ 393.32K Volume (24H) $ 6.04$ 6.04 $ 6.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 667.97K$ 667.97K $ 667.97K Circulation Supply 581.01M 581.01M 581.01M Total Supply 986,720,926.2440516 986,720,926.2440516 986,720,926.2440516

The current Market Cap of DecideAI is $ 393.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.04. The circulating supply of DCD is 581.01M, with a total supply of 986720926.2440516. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 667.97K.