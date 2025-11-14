Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 01:29:52 (UTC+8)
USD

Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 19.16K
$ 19.16K
Total Supply:
$ 999.41M
$ 999.41M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.41M
$ 999.41M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 19.16K
$ 19.16K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0054863
$ 0.0054863
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Information

Infidelity Investments’ Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) is a blockchain-based alternative to traditional 401(k) plans that enables individuals to build and manage retirement savings entirely on-chain. It uses smart-contract infrastructure to automate contributions, allocations and real-time settlement—removing intermediaries, hidden fees and multi-day delays associated with conventional retirement accounts. DRA provides self-custody of assets, transparent fee schedules and portfolio-assessment tools, allowing users to monitor and adjust their retirement strategy without relying on legacy financial institutions. Infidelity - Retire now, not later.

Official Website:
https://www.infidelityinvestments.com/

Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DRA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DRA's tokenomics, explore DRA token's live price!

