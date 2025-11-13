dEURO is a crypto-asset that maintains stability by referencing the value of Euro. It is the first and only fully decentralized stablecoin for the Euro, offering users a secure, transparent and autonomous way to store wealth in Euro stablecoins and to use them for transactions. Built on a technologically advanced, oracle-free smart contract architecture, dEURO enables fast and cost-efficient transactions while ensuring a seamless user experience. By fostering a robust ecosystem of users, partners, and institutions, dEURO empowers individuals and businesses to transact, invest, and innovate with unparalleled efficiency and security via fully decentralized smart contracts that do not require a central party.