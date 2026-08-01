DebtReliefBot Price Today

The live DebtReliefBot (DRB) price today is $ 0, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DRB.

DebtReliefBot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,721,269, with a circulating supply of 100.00B DRB. During the last 24 hours, DRB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DRB moved +0.26% in the last hour and +1.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DebtReliefBot (DRB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.72M$ 2.72M $ 2.72M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.72M$ 2.72M $ 2.72M Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DebtReliefBot is $ 2.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRB is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.72M.