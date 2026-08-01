DEBT Price Today

The live DEBT ($DEBT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current $DEBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $DEBT.

DEBT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 47,170, with a circulating supply of 925.69M $DEBT. During the last 24 hours, $DEBT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $DEBT moved -0.18% in the last hour and -2.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DEBT ($DEBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.17K$ 47.17K $ 47.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.57K$ 47.57K $ 47.57K Circulation Supply 925.69M 925.69M 925.69M Total Supply 933,471,314.254676 933,471,314.254676 933,471,314.254676

The current Market Cap of DEBT is $ 47.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $DEBT is 925.69M, with a total supply of 933471314.254676. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.57K.