Deathroad aims to become a comprehensive gaming ecosystem built for next generation racers, who utilize racing skills to enjoy the real racing experience and to earn tradable valuable digital assets.
DeathRoad is a miniature city oriented to build towards a Metaverse. This is a paradise for players to freely create and build city according to their own ideas, a place that can provide all the features that players need such as Property, Rental car, Garage, etc.
In addition, in the city of Deathroad, players can also join other play areas to earn profits such as ""Battle mode"" - where players can use the unique feature - ""Race to Earn"" to earn more profit; or ""Marketplace"", where they can trade with other players.
Understanding the tokenomics of DeathRoad (DRACE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRACE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRACE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DRACE's tokenomics, explore DRACE token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.