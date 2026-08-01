What is the real-time price of Dealer today?

The live price of Dealer stands at £0.0017999918704225350000, moving -22.24% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for DEALER?

DEALER has traded between £0.0017547129494543430000 and £0.002622183084259830000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Dealer showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is DEALER currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests DEALER is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Dealer?

With a market cap of £1743497.86776010560000, Dealer is ranked #1996, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has DEALER seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Dealer compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0031736293439093910000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence DEALER's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (968222781.661371 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.