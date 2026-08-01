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The live Dealer price today is 0.00244245 USD.DEALER market cap is 2,365,792 USD. Track real-time DEALER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Dealer price today is 0.00244245 USD.DEALER market cap is 2,365,792 USD. Track real-time DEALER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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DEALER Price Info

What is DEALER

DEALER Official Website

DEALER Tokenomics

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Dealer Price (DEALER)

Unlisted

1 DEALER to USD Live Price:

$0.00244245
$0.00244245$0.00244245
-0.22%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Dealer (DEALER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:40:43 (UTC+8)

Dealer Price Today

The live Dealer (DEALER) price today is $ 0.00244245, with a 22.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEALER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00244245 per DEALER.

Dealer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,365,792, with a circulating supply of 968.22M DEALER. During the last 24 hours, DEALER traded between $ 0.00238101 (low) and $ 0.0035581 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00430637, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEALER moved +0.41% in the last hour and +3.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 645.46K.

Dealer (DEALER) Market Information

$ 2.37M
$ 2.37M$ 2.37M

$ 645.46K
$ 645.46K$ 645.46K

$ 2.37M
$ 2.37M$ 2.37M

968.22M
968.22M 968.22M

968,222,781.661371
968,222,781.661371 968,222,781.661371

The current Market Cap of Dealer is $ 2.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 645.46K. The circulating supply of DEALER is 968.22M, with a total supply of 968222781.661371. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.37M.

Dealer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00238101
$ 0.00238101$ 0.00238101
24H Low
$ 0.0035581
$ 0.0035581$ 0.0035581
24H High

$ 0.00238101
$ 0.00238101$ 0.00238101

$ 0.0035581
$ 0.0035581$ 0.0035581

$ 0.00430637
$ 0.00430637$ 0.00430637

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.41%

-22.24%

+3.74%

+3.74%

Dealer (DEALER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Dealer to USD was $ -0.000698902984152788.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dealer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dealer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dealer to USD was $ -0.0000000014945419083.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000698902984152788-22.24%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ -0.0000000014945419083-0.00%

Price Prediction for Dealer

Dealer (DEALER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DEALER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Dealer (DEALER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Dealer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Dealer will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DEALER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Dealer Price Prediction.

What is Dealer (DEALER)

$DEALER – The House Always WinsAnsem isn’t just a degen. He’s the dealer.For years he has sat at the table feeding the Solana trenches pure alpha and pure chaos. No filters, no corporate polish—just raw calls, unhinged energy, and the kind of conviction that turns timelines into casino floors. $DEALER is the token built around that man.Thirty percent of the total supply has already been sent straight to Ansem’s wallet. Not locked. Not vested. Straight into the dealer’s hands. He’s not just holding. He’s the house. When the dealer controls the largest share, the entire game changes. Incentives align. Chaos becomes organized. Alpha becomes permanent.$DEALER lives on Solana because that’s where the real action has always been—fast blocks, cheap fees, and degenerate energy that never sleeps. The remaining supply is reserved for acceleration: ten percent shared with Solana’s biggest trench voices, one percent each to ten of the most influential players who already know how the table works.This is not a partnership. This is ownership. The trenches have watched Ansem call the shots for years. Now the house has skin in the game no one can ignore.$DEALER is the house’s coin. The trenches’ coin. Ansem’s coin.The cards are dealt. The table is open. The dealer is seated.The house always wins.

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Dealer (DEALER) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Dealer

What is the real-time price of Dealer today?

The live price of Dealer stands at £0.0017999918704225350000, moving -22.24% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for DEALER?

DEALER has traded between £0.0017547129494543430000 and £0.002622183084259830000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Dealer showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is DEALER currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests DEALER is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Dealer?

With a market cap of £1743497.86776010560000, Dealer is ranked #1996, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has DEALER seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Dealer compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0031736293439093910000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence DEALER's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (968222781.661371 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dealer

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:40:43 (UTC+8)

Dealer (DEALER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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