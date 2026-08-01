DEAD Price Today

The live DEAD (DEAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEAD.

DEAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,904, with a circulating supply of 81.38M DEAD. During the last 24 hours, DEAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00495094, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEAD moved -- in the last hour and -4.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.45.

DEAD (DEAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.90K$ 23.90K $ 23.90K Volume (24H) $ 9.45$ 9.45 $ 9.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.90K$ 23.90K $ 23.90K Circulation Supply 81.38M 81.38M 81.38M Total Supply 81,379,571.35385548 81,379,571.35385548 81,379,571.35385548

The current Market Cap of DEAD is $ 23.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.45. The circulating supply of DEAD is 81.38M, with a total supply of 81379571.35385548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.90K.