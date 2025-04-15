Dayhub Price (DAY)
The live price of Dayhub (DAY) today is 0.00597429 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.89M USD. DAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dayhub Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dayhub price change within the day is -3.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 653.69M USD
During today, the price change of Dayhub to USD was $ -0.000226592332933257.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dayhub to USD was $ -0.0002784765.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dayhub to USD was $ -0.0003031743.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dayhub to USD was $ +0.000144288854217484.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000226592332933257
|-3.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002784765
|-4.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003031743
|-5.07%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000144288854217484
|+2.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dayhub: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.89%
-3.65%
+5.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dayhub is the first ecosystem that revolutionizes funded trading using Blockchain transparency and fairness. Traders who pass a skills challenge gain access to substantial capital. Through blockchain and perpetual DEXs, Dayhub ensures fair profit distribution, contrasting from traditional centralized firms. Dayhub transforms industry utilising blockchain technology and decentralization. Funded trading allows traders to access significant capital provided by a firm, often up to several hundred thousand dollars. To qualify, traders must first pay a fee to enter a trading test called a challenge, which has specific rules and objectives. If they achieve the target without breaking any rules, they receive the funding. Continued trading must adhere to the firm’s guidelines, and any violation results in loss of access to the funds. Dayhub is revolutionizing the funded trading industry by creating a decentralized ecosystem where traders, after passing a skills test known as the challenge, can receive up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in trading capital. Unlike traditional centralized firms, Dayhub ensures a fair distribution of profits between organizers and traders through blockchain technology and the development of perpetual DEXs.
