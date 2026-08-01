Daydreams Price Today

The live Daydreams (DREAMS) price today is $ 0.00188519, with a 9.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current DREAMS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00188519 per DREAMS.

Daydreams currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,884,750, with a circulating supply of 999.76M DREAMS. During the last 24 hours, DREAMS traded between $ 0.00168951 (low) and $ 0.00188066 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03903129, while the all-time low was $ 0.00140559.

In short-term performance, DREAMS moved +0.38% in the last hour and +0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 190.70K.

Daydreams (DREAMS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Volume (24H) $ 190.70K$ 190.70K $ 190.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Circulation Supply 999.76M 999.76M 999.76M Total Supply 999,758,942.778665 999,758,942.778665 999,758,942.778665

The current Market Cap of Daydreams is $ 1.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 190.70K. The circulating supply of DREAMS is 999.76M, with a total supply of 999758942.778665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.88M.