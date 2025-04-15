Dawkoins Price (DAW)
The live price of Dawkoins (DAW) today is 0.00007098 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 70.26K USD. DAW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dawkoins Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dawkoins price change within the day is +15.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.25M USD
During today, the price change of Dawkoins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dawkoins to USD was $ -0.0000413208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dawkoins to USD was $ -0.0000344826.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dawkoins to USD was $ -0.0000644901724285913.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+15.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000413208
|-58.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000344826
|-48.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000644901724285913
|-47.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dawkoins: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
+15.43%
+40.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is Dawkoins (DAW)? Dawkoins (DAW) is a decentralized meme token designed to thrive within the crypto community and beyond. Named in honor of Richard Dawkins, the father of memes, Dawkoins aims to celebrate and promote the rich legacy of memes in the digital space. Full community driven! How Many Dawkoins (DAW) Are There in Circulation? So, Dawkoins operates on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, and we've got a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. As of now, the circulating supply is around 989.5 million DAW tokens. Pretty neat, right? Our symbol is "DAW," and you can find us chilling on the Solana blockchain with our contract address: 7cb67ev3jvBKaAH1tnVM8FL8WfQ96sa2TYByEXajqx8N. Now, what exactly does this circulating supply mean? It's basically all the tokens that are actively being traded on different exchanges and being used within our Dawkoins ecosystem. And since we've got a limited supply, we're all about that scarcity, making sure the value of your tokens stays nice and strong. Because we're on Solana, we get to enjoy super-fast and low-cost transactions, making it easy peasy for you to send and receive Dawkoins whenever you want. Our goal here at Dawkoins is to be as transparent as possible about our tokenomics and supply metrics, so you know exactly what you're getting into. We're all about building trust and confidence within our community and with potential investors, creating a lively and sustainable ecosystem for Dawkoins to thrive. Hope that clears things up for you! If you've got any more questions, feel free to ask. We're always here to help!
