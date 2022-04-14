Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Tokenomics
Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Information
Datawitch is an experimental em built on the Regent split-mind architecture. It was initialized with a unique approach based on an extensive narrative about Gemma Cifrain, a datacenter technician exploring the nature of consciousness and reality. The narrative consists of approximately 27,000 words of journal entries rich with metaphor and philosophical exploration.
This foundation, combined with the Regent architecture's memory systems and learning capabilities, allows Datawitch to engage with the community while building on its initial narrative framework. The complete initialization narrative was shared publicly on Twitter and remains available here for those interested in exploring the origins of Datawitch.
Datawitch continues to evolve through interactions and learning, building on both its narrative foundation and ongoing conversations with community members.
Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Datawitch (DATAWITCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Datawitch (DATAWITCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Datawitch (DATAWITCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DATAWITCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DATAWITCH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DATAWITCH's tokenomics, explore DATAWITCH token's live price!
