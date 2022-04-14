Data Lake (LAKE) Information

Data Lake has built a global medical data donation program - tokenised and created with web3 technologies - in order to solve the most pressing issue in medical science; access to high-quality medical data.

Data Lake system uses blockchain technology to record and verify donor consent, ensuring their data is only used with express permission as evidenced on the blockchain. This consent system is running on Polygon chain, an ETH L2 chain with low fees, fast transactions, and optimal scalability. Additionally our medical data ecosystem is powered by $LAKE, an ERC20 token on Ethereum chain that is an entry-ticket to participating, powers donors rewards, and has various other utilities.