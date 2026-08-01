DATA BEAR Price Today

The live DATA BEAR (DATABEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 12.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATABEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DATABEAR.

DATA BEAR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 39,570, with a circulating supply of 857.95M DATABEAR. During the last 24 hours, DATABEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00260688, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DATABEAR moved +0.38% in the last hour and +33.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DATA BEAR (DATABEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.57K$ 39.57K $ 39.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.12K$ 46.12K $ 46.12K Circulation Supply 857.95M 857.95M 857.95M Total Supply 857,945,510.498917 857,945,510.498917 857,945,510.498917

The current Market Cap of DATA BEAR is $ 39.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DATABEAR is 857.95M, with a total supply of 857945510.498917. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.12K.