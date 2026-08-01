Dat Bih Gah Price Today

The live Dat Bih Gah (DATBIHGAH) price today is $ 0, with a 20.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATBIHGAH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DATBIHGAH.

Dat Bih Gah currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,682, with a circulating supply of 999.50M DATBIHGAH. During the last 24 hours, DATBIHGAH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00130507, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DATBIHGAH moved +0.77% in the last hour and +30.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dat Bih Gah (DATBIHGAH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.68K$ 52.68K $ 52.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.68K$ 52.68K $ 52.68K Circulation Supply 999.50M 999.50M 999.50M Total Supply 999,495,498.509173 999,495,498.509173 999,495,498.509173

The current Market Cap of Dat Bih Gah is $ 52.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DATBIHGAH is 999.50M, with a total supply of 999495498.509173. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.68K.