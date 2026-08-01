Dasha Price Today

The live Dasha (VVAIFU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current VVAIFU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VVAIFU.

Dasha currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 190,038, with a circulating supply of 993.22M VVAIFU. During the last 24 hours, VVAIFU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.20873, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VVAIFU moved +0.38% in the last hour and -4.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dasha (VVAIFU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 190.04K$ 190.04K $ 190.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 190.04K$ 190.04K $ 190.04K Circulation Supply 993.22M 993.22M 993.22M Total Supply 993,222,606.187093 993,222,606.187093 993,222,606.187093

The current Market Cap of Dasha is $ 190.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VVAIFU is 993.22M, with a total supply of 993222606.187093. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.04K.