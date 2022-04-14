Dark Magician Girl (DMG) Tokenomics
Dark Magician Girl is a memecoin of the most kawaii Yu Gi Oh waifu on the Solana blockchain. We aim to bridge the gap between anime and crypto, with plans of releasing merchandise (body pillows and PJs mainly, maybe some slippers too), and an NFT collection. We also aim to build a V2 website that will have a lot of interactive features and be a lot of fun to use and waste time on. The endgame is build a cult-like community that will never waiver under pressure, and to have a lot of fun along the way.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dark Magician Girl (DMG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DMG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DMG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
