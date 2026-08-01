DappRadar Price Today

The live DappRadar (RADAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current RADAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RADAR.

DappRadar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 818,829, with a circulating supply of 2.99B RADAR. During the last 24 hours, RADAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057067, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RADAR moved +0.11% in the last hour and +0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.61.

DappRadar (RADAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 818.83K$ 818.83K $ 818.83K Volume (24H) $ 68.61$ 68.61 $ 68.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.74M$ 2.74M $ 2.74M Circulation Supply 2.99B 2.99B 2.99B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DappRadar is $ 818.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.61. The circulating supply of RADAR is 2.99B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.74M.