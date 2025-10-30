DAOBase (BEE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02218054 $ 0.02218054 $ 0.02218054 24H Low $ 0.02445081 $ 0.02445081 $ 0.02445081 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02218054$ 0.02218054 $ 0.02218054 24H High $ 0.02445081$ 0.02445081 $ 0.02445081 All Time High $ 0.119035$ 0.119035 $ 0.119035 Lowest Price $ 0.00840027$ 0.00840027 $ 0.00840027 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +10.22% Price Change (7D) +22.84% Price Change (7D) +22.84%

DAOBase (BEE) real-time price is $0.02444749. Over the past 24 hours, BEE traded between a low of $ 0.02218054 and a high of $ 0.02445081, showing active market volatility. BEE's all-time high price is $ 0.119035, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00840027.

In terms of short-term performance, BEE has changed by -- over the past hour, +10.22% over 24 hours, and +22.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DAOBase (BEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.45M$ 24.45M $ 24.45M Circulation Supply 55.00M 55.00M 55.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DAOBase is $ 1.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEE is 55.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.45M.