DanteGPU is a decentralized platform that enables AI agents to efficiently utilize distributed GPU resources through the Solana blockchain.
DanteGPU democratizes GPU access by eliminating central control, making high-performance computing available to everyone. With a decentralized infrastructure, GPU providers can offer their unused resources directly to AI developers and researchers, ensuring fair and efficient access to computing power.
DanteGPU consists of two core marketplaces: an AI Agent Marketplace and a GPU Renting Marketplace. What makes DanteGPU unique is the integration of its own AI agent, Dantian AI, which optimizes usage by recommending the best AI agent-GPU matches. Users are free to manually choose GPUs, but the system provides optimized recommendations for better performance.
Dante Token is a fully decentralized coin issued on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.fun, ensuring an open-market and fair distribution. While the token is market-driven, it will also serve as a utility token within the DanteGPU ecosystem. Users can pay with either dGPU or Stablecoins, but using Dante Token will come with benefits such as discounts and incentives.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dante (DGPU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DGPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DGPU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
