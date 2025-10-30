Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.118762 $ 0.118762 $ 0.118762 24H Low $ 0.127346 $ 0.127346 $ 0.127346 24H High 24H Low $ 0.118762$ 0.118762 $ 0.118762 24H High $ 0.127346$ 0.127346 $ 0.127346 All Time High $ 0.152985$ 0.152985 $ 0.152985 Lowest Price $ 0.02737318$ 0.02737318 $ 0.02737318 Price Change (1H) +0.57% Price Change (1D) -5.76% Price Change (7D) -4.36% Price Change (7D) -4.36%

Daku V2 (DAKU) real-time price is $0.119831. Over the past 24 hours, DAKU traded between a low of $ 0.118762 and a high of $ 0.127346, showing active market volatility. DAKU's all-time high price is $ 0.152985, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02737318.

In terms of short-term performance, DAKU has changed by +0.57% over the past hour, -5.76% over 24 hours, and -4.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Daku V2 (DAKU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 71.90M$ 71.90M $ 71.90M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.90M$ 71.90M $ 71.90M Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Total Supply 599,999,752.039898 599,999,752.039898 599,999,752.039898

The current Market Cap of Daku V2 is $ 71.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DAKU is 600.00M, with a total supply of 599999752.039898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.90M.