At its core, the objective of DADI is to unlock the value of decentralized data by enabling users to participate in a shared economy of insights, where contribution, verification, and governance are fully democratized. The endgame is to create a borderless, community-led knowledge ecosystem—powered by ethical data, curated intelligence, and governed by the very users who fuel it. By empowering individuals to take part in every layer of the insight economy, DADI sets the foundation for a future where data works for everyone.