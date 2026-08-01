Czlu Price Today

The live Czlu (CZLU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CZLU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CZLU.

Czlu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,716.22, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CZLU. During the last 24 hours, CZLU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110629, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CZLU moved -- in the last hour and -5.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Czlu (CZLU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.72K$ 14.72K $ 14.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.72K$ 14.72K $ 14.72K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Czlu is $ 14.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CZLU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.72K.