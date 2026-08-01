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The live CyreneAI price today is 0 USD.CYAI market cap is 53,611 USD. Track real-time CYAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CyreneAI price today is 0 USD.CYAI market cap is 53,611 USD. Track real-time CYAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CyreneAI Price (CYAI)

Unlisted

1 CYAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00005362
$0.00005362$0.00005362
-5.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CyreneAI (CYAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:36:10 (UTC+8)

CyreneAI Price Today

The live CyreneAI (CYAI) price today is $ 0, with a 5.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CYAI.

CyreneAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,611, with a circulating supply of 999.81M CYAI. During the last 24 hours, CYAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0024492, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CYAI moved +0.40% in the last hour and -10.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CyreneAI (CYAI) Market Information

$ 53.61K
$ 53.61K$ 53.61K

--
----

$ 53.61K
$ 53.61K$ 53.61K

999.81M
999.81M 999.81M

999,811,942.752025
999,811,942.752025 999,811,942.752025

The current Market Cap of CyreneAI is $ 53.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYAI is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999811942.752025. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.61K.

CyreneAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0024492
$ 0.0024492$ 0.0024492

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.40%

-5.50%

-10.86%

-10.86%

CyreneAI (CYAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.50%
30 Days$ 0-30.42%
60 Days$ 0-32.82%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CyreneAI

CyreneAI (CYAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CyreneAI (CYAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CyreneAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CyreneAI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CYAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CyreneAI Price Prediction.

What is CyreneAI (CYAI)

The $CYAI token is integral to our decentralized AI ecosystem, enabling secure transactions, governance, and AI deployment on our launchpad. It powers the development and execution of self-replicating AI agents, ensuring our network remains autonomous and resilient. 🚀 CyreneAI is expanding into a massive market opportunity!

🌍 Why Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)? The global chatbot market is on 🔥 — valued at $8.81 billion in 2025, and projected to explode to $27.29 billion by 2030, growing at a powerful 23.3% CAGR! SMBs everywhere are searching for smart, affordable AI solutions to engage their customers and automate operations — and CyreneAI is ready to lead the wave.

⚡ What We’re Building:

  • Fully customized AI agents trained on each business’s unique products, services, and portfolio — not just generic bots!
  • Agents designed to boost customer support, drive lead generation, and scale engagement like never before.
  • A solution that's affordable, accessible, and transformative for businesses of all sizes.

🔥 And here's the game-changer:

  • These AI agents will be powered by a decentralized network of nodes, run by our community.
  • Node operators will earn rewards in $CYAI tokens for running and supporting the AI ecosystem — turning the growth of real-world business adoption into real value for our holders and node operators.

🚀 Why this matters for $CYAI holders:

  • As adoption by SMBs grows, demand for nodes grows.
  • More transactions = more rewards distributed to node operators. $CYAI becomes the fuel for a real, revenue-generating AI infrastructure .

🌟 This is how we bridge Web3 innovation with real-world business value. We’re not building hype — we’re building the future of AI-powered business automation.

🔥 We’re only scratching the surface — the real CyreneAI storm is coming!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CyreneAI (CYAI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About CyreneAI

What is the live price of CyreneAI?

The current valuation sits at £, showing a price movement of -5.50% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect CYAI?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is CyreneAI's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £39509.24856812730000, CyreneAI stands at rank #5617, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

CYAI recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is CYAI today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £ and £, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence CyreneAI?

Factors include circulating supply (999811942.752025 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CyreneAI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:36:10 (UTC+8)

CyreneAI (CYAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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