CyreneAI Price Today

The live CyreneAI (CYAI) price today is $ 0, with a 5.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CYAI.

CyreneAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,611, with a circulating supply of 999.81M CYAI. During the last 24 hours, CYAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0024492, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CYAI moved +0.40% in the last hour and -10.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CyreneAI (CYAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.61K$ 53.61K $ 53.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.61K$ 53.61K $ 53.61K Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,811,942.752025 999,811,942.752025 999,811,942.752025

The current Market Cap of CyreneAI is $ 53.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYAI is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999811942.752025. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.61K.