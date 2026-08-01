Cypher Price Today

The live Cypher (CYPH) price today is $ 0.00213554, with a 2.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYPH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00213554 per CYPH.

Cypher currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 257,498, with a circulating supply of 120.58M CYPH. During the last 24 hours, CYPH traded between $ 0.00211181 (low) and $ 0.00219667 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0302985, while the all-time low was $ 0.00211181.

In short-term performance, CYPH moved +0.06% in the last hour and -3.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.86K.

Cypher (CYPH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.50K$ 257.50K $ 257.50K Volume (24H) $ 1.86K$ 1.86K $ 1.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.14M$ 2.14M $ 2.14M Circulation Supply 120.58M 120.58M 120.58M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cypher is $ 257.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.86K. The circulating supply of CYPH is 120.58M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.14M.