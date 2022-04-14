CYI by Virtuals (CYI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CYI by Virtuals (CYI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CYI by Virtuals (CYI) Information This is an AI agent on Virtuals like Luna and Aixbt. It has over $3m market cap and is in top 1% of virtuals tokens. The CYI token is the first defi token and supports training of the AI agent on curated defi and yield farm information daily. The AI agent is already acting autonomously in cryptotwitter and will be building capabilities over next few weeks. We anticipate in early 2025 the AI agent will be controlling its own wallet and capable to provide yield farming revenue to holders. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/558 Buy CYI Now!

CYI by Virtuals (CYI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CYI by Virtuals (CYI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 804.77K $ 804.77K $ 804.77K Total Supply: $ 996.01M $ 996.01M $ 996.01M Circulating Supply: $ 996.01M $ 996.01M $ 996.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 804.77K $ 804.77K $ 804.77K All-Time High: $ 0.00863419 $ 0.00863419 $ 0.00863419 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00080799 $ 0.00080799 $ 0.00080799 Learn more about CYI by Virtuals (CYI) price

CYI by Virtuals (CYI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CYI by Virtuals (CYI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CYI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CYI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CYI's tokenomics, explore CYI token's live price!

