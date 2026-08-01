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The live Cyclo cysFLR price today is 0.090203 USD.CYSFLR market cap is 28,626 USD. Track real-time CYSFLR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Cyclo cysFLR price today is 0.090203 USD.CYSFLR market cap is 28,626 USD. Track real-time CYSFLR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CYSFLR Price Info

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Cyclo cysFLR Logo

Cyclo cysFLR Price (CYSFLR)

Unlisted

1 CYSFLR to USD Live Price:

$0.090203
$0.090203$0.090203
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:35:26 (UTC+8)

Cyclo cysFLR Price Today

The live Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) price today is $ 0.090203, with a 3.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYSFLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.090203 per CYSFLR.

Cyclo cysFLR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,626, with a circulating supply of 317.35K CYSFLR. During the last 24 hours, CYSFLR traded between $ 0.085062 (low) and $ 0.0905 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.331135, while the all-time low was $ 0.085062.

In short-term performance, CYSFLR moved -- in the last hour and +3.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.51.

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Market Information

$ 28.63K
$ 28.63K$ 28.63K

$ 12.51
$ 12.51$ 12.51

$ 28.63K
$ 28.63K$ 28.63K

317.35K
317.35K 317.35K

317,351.476777922
317,351.476777922 317,351.476777922

The current Market Cap of Cyclo cysFLR is $ 28.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.51. The circulating supply of CYSFLR is 317.35K, with a total supply of 317351.476777922. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.63K.

Cyclo cysFLR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.085062
$ 0.085062$ 0.085062
24H Low
$ 0.0905
$ 0.0905$ 0.0905
24H High

$ 0.085062
$ 0.085062$ 0.085062

$ 0.0905
$ 0.0905$ 0.0905

$ 0.331135
$ 0.331135$ 0.331135

$ 0.085062
$ 0.085062$ 0.085062

--

+3.65%

+3.61%

+3.61%

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was $ +0.0031765.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was $ -0.0040699864.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was $ -0.0139791197.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0031765+3.65%
30 Days$ -0.0040699864-4.51%
60 Days$ -0.0139791197-15.49%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Cyclo cysFLR

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYSFLR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cyclo cysFLR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cyclo cysFLR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CYSFLR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cyclo cysFLR Price Prediction.

What is Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR)

Cyclo rethinks leverage from first principles.

Instead of following the traditional DeFi pattern of lending pools, interest rates, and liquidations, Cyclo creates a simple primitive: the ability to lock collateral (like sFLR or WETH) and mint cy* tokens (like cysFLR or cyWETH) that can trade between $0 and $1.

This design leads to a natural market for leverage. When demand for leverage is high, users lock their collateral and sell cy* tokens, increasing supply and lowering its price. When traders want to unwind positions, they buy back cy* tokens to unlock their collateral, creating demand that drives the price up.

This cycle repeats naturally without any governance decisions, interest rates, or forced liquidations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Flare Network EcosystemSynthetic

About Cyclo cysFLR

Which blockchain network does Cyclo cysFLR run on?

Cyclo cysFLR operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CYSFLR?

The token is priced at £0.06647614759267290000, marking a price movement of 3.65% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Cyclo cysFLR belong to?

Cyclo cysFLR falls under the Flare Network Ecosystem,Synthetic category. This classification helps investors compare CYSFLR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Cyclo cysFLR?

Its market capitalization is £21096.26288469180000, placing the asset at rank #--. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CYSFLR is currently circulating?

There are 317351.476777922 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Cyclo cysFLR today?

Over the past day, CYSFLR generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Cyclo cysFLR fluctuated between £0.06268742798496660000 and £0.066695025189150000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cyclo cysFLR

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:35:26 (UTC+8)

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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