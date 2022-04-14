Cyberperp (CYB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cyberperp (CYB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cyberperp (CYB) Information Cyberperp is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange built on the Iota EVM, tailored for traders seeking low swap fees and minimal price impact on trades. As a fork of GMX, Cyberperp inherits robust features and introduces specialized functionalities optimized for the Iota EVM ecosystem. This platform uniquely supports trading via a multi-asset liquidity pool, which not only facilitates trades but also rewards liquidity providers with fees from market making, swaps, and leveraged trading. Official Website: https://cyberperp.io/

Cyberperp (CYB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cyberperp (CYB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 936.66K $ 936.66K $ 936.66K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.94M $ 1.94M $ 1.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.84M $ 4.84M $ 4.84M All-Time High: $ 3.56 $ 3.56 $ 3.56 All-Time Low: $ 0.449128 $ 0.449128 $ 0.449128 Current Price: $ 0.483697 $ 0.483697 $ 0.483697

Cyberperp (CYB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cyberperp (CYB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CYB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CYB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

