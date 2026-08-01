CyberKongz Price Today

The live CyberKongz (KONG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current KONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KONG.

CyberKongz currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 284,185, with a circulating supply of 385.50M KONG. During the last 24 hours, KONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.020097, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KONG moved -0.00% in the last hour and +11.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 449.46.

CyberKongz (KONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284.19K$ 284.19K $ 284.19K Volume (24H) $ 449.46$ 449.46 $ 449.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 737.19K$ 737.19K $ 737.19K Circulation Supply 385.50M 385.50M 385.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CyberKongz is $ 284.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 449.46. The circulating supply of KONG is 385.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 737.19K.