CyberFi (CFI) Information CyberFi is a non-custodial intelligent automation platform that is reshaping the DeFi user experience. From beginners to experts, users can finally automate separate actions and events which makes using DeFi platforms simple and easy to use for the masses, while providing advanced features for professionals. CFi is used for governance, fees and subscriptions on the CyberFi platform. Official Website: https://samuraistarter.com

CyberFi (CFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CyberFi (CFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 272.72K $ 272.72K $ 272.72K Total Supply: $ 2.40M $ 2.40M $ 2.40M Circulating Supply: $ 1.63M $ 1.63M $ 1.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 402.14K $ 402.14K $ 402.14K All-Time High: $ 76.41 $ 76.41 $ 76.41 All-Time Low: $ 0.068245 $ 0.068245 $ 0.068245 Current Price: $ 0.167626 $ 0.167626 $ 0.167626

CyberFi (CFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CyberFi (CFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

