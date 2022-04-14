Cyberdoge (CDOGE) Tokenomics
Cyberdoge (CDOGE) Information
CyberDoge (CDOGE) is an innovative, community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. Combining the fun and excitement of the memecoin genre with powerful technological features, CDOGE leverages Solana's high-speed, low-cost infrastructure to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital asset. As the next evolution of the meme coin movement, CyberDoge seeks to offer much more than just a playful nod to Dogecoin and other memecoins—it aims to bring real utility, community engagement, and long-term value to its holders while using Solana as its "rocket fuel" to compete in the rapidly growing crypto space.
CyberDoge stands out from other memecoins not only by offering a vibrant, fun-loving community but also by embracing the power of Solana's blockchain technology, allowing the token to offer faster transactions, lower fees, and greater scalability. This strategic use of Solana positions CyberDoge to compete with larger, more established players in the crypto ecosystem while providing a rewarding experience for token holders.
Cyberdoge (CDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cyberdoge (CDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cyberdoge (CDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cyberdoge (CDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CDOGE's tokenomics, explore CDOGE token's live price!
CDOGE Price Prediction
Want to know where CDOGE might be heading? Our CDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.