cummunity Price Today

The live cummunity (CUM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUM.

cummunity currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,574.79, with a circulating supply of 999.76M CUM. During the last 24 hours, CUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00196824, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUM moved +1.21% in the last hour and +11.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

cummunity (CUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.57K$ 15.57K $ 15.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.57K$ 15.57K $ 15.57K Circulation Supply 999.76M 999.76M 999.76M Total Supply 999,764,655.134776 999,764,655.134776 999,764,655.134776

The current Market Cap of cummunity is $ 15.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUM is 999.76M, with a total supply of 999764655.134776. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.57K.