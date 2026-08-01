Cummingtonite Price Today

The live Cummingtonite (CUM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUM.

Cummingtonite currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,221.36, with a circulating supply of 987.29M CUM. During the last 24 hours, CUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376364, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUM moved +1.52% in the last hour and -1.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cummingtonite (CUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.22K$ 14.22K $ 14.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.22K$ 14.22K $ 14.22K Circulation Supply 987.29M 987.29M 987.29M Total Supply 987,292,037.207628 987,292,037.207628 987,292,037.207628

The current Market Cap of Cummingtonite is $ 14.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUM is 987.29M, with a total supply of 987292037.207628. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.22K.