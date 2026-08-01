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The live Cucumber Trade price today is 0 USD.CUC market cap is 13,305.61 USD. Track real-time CUC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Cucumber Trade price today is 0 USD.CUC market cap is 13,305.61 USD. Track real-time CUC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Cucumber Trade Logo

Cucumber Trade Price (CUC)

Unlisted

1 CUC to USD Live Price:

$0.00001815
$0.00001815$0.00001815
-0.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cucumber Trade (CUC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:33:20 (UTC+8)

Cucumber Trade Price Today

The live Cucumber Trade (CUC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUC.

Cucumber Trade currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,305.61, with a circulating supply of 735.42M CUC. During the last 24 hours, CUC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUC moved -0.22% in the last hour and +3.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cucumber Trade (CUC) Market Information

$ 13.31K
$ 13.31K$ 13.31K

--
----

$ 18.09K
$ 18.09K$ 18.09K

735.42M
735.42M 735.42M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cucumber Trade is $ 13.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUC is 735.42M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.09K.

Cucumber Trade Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.22%

-1.06%

+3.80%

+3.80%

Cucumber Trade (CUC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.06%
30 Days$ 0-7.24%
60 Days$ 0-74.24%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Cucumber Trade

Cucumber Trade (CUC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CUC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cucumber Trade (CUC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cucumber Trade could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cucumber Trade will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CUC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cucumber Trade Price Prediction.

What is Cucumber Trade (CUC)

Cucumber.Trade is an AI-driven trading analytics platform powered by our P.I.C.K.L.E. AI Coach, built to optimize performance by removing emotion, bias, and costly behavioral patterns from every trader’s strategy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Cucumber Trade

What is the live trading price of Cucumber Trade today?

The current trading price of Cucumber Trade stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for CUC?

CUC recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Cucumber Trade?

In the last 24 hours, Cucumber Trade has seen a price movement of -1.06%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Cucumber Trade traded in today?

Within the past day, Cucumber Trade fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cucumber Trade

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:33:20 (UTC+8)

Cucumber Trade (CUC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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