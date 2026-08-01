Cucumber Trade Price Today

The live Cucumber Trade (CUC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUC.

Cucumber Trade currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,305.61, with a circulating supply of 735.42M CUC. During the last 24 hours, CUC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUC moved -0.22% in the last hour and +3.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cucumber Trade (CUC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.31K$ 13.31K $ 13.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.09K$ 18.09K $ 18.09K Circulation Supply 735.42M 735.42M 735.42M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cucumber Trade is $ 13.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUC is 735.42M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.09K.