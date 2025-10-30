CTOC (CTOC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.03238452 24H High $ 0.03305383 All Time High $ 0.154429 Lowest Price $ 0.00791853 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -1.37% Price Change (7D) -12.15%

CTOC (CTOC) real-time price is $0.03243361. Over the past 24 hours, CTOC traded between a low of $ 0.03238452 and a high of $ 0.03305383, showing active market volatility. CTOC's all-time high price is $ 0.154429, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00791853.

In terms of short-term performance, CTOC has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -1.37% over 24 hours, and -12.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CTOC (CTOC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.96M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 162.17M Circulation Supply 60.50M Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CTOC is $ 1.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CTOC is 60.50M, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.17M.