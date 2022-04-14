CT100 INDEX (CT100) Information

a compilation of the "100 most influential" accounts on CT. chosen by A.I. & a retardio

CT100INDEX is a degen parody of the “Forbes 100,” showcasing the 100 most influential Crypto Twitter accounts of 2024. At the heart of this project is the $CT100 memecoin – a playful answer to the question, how much are these 100 influencers actually worth? We’ve also created 100 unique “membership cards” that people can mint, each representing one of these top influencers, with attributes and an overall score, like collectible sports cards. Our tagline says it all: means nothing, worth nothing, probably nothing. But we’re betting that CT influencers, degens, and collectors will appreciate the joke and join in for the fun.