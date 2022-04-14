CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CryptoTycoon (CTT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CryptoTycoon (CTT) Information CryptoTycoon is a gaming platform based on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Players can spend BNB, BUSD and other BSC-based tokens in the game to get the chance to roll the dice and build houses or shops on the grid to participate in game yield farming. The game system has a great token deflation mechanism and dividend bonus model, for example, if a house or shop fails to pay taxes on time, it will be liquidated. The total amount of CTT tokens is 1 million, and 5% of the on-chain transaction amount will be burnt. Official Website: https://cryptotycoon.finance/ Buy CTT Now!

CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryptoTycoon (CTT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 592.01 $ 592.01 $ 592.01 Total Supply: $ 959.00K $ 959.00K $ 959.00K Circulating Supply: $ 78.48K $ 78.48K $ 78.48K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.23K $ 7.23K $ 7.23K All-Time High: $ 66.94 $ 66.94 $ 66.94 All-Time Low: $ 0.00400242 $ 0.00400242 $ 0.00400242 Current Price: $ 0.00754318 $ 0.00754318 $ 0.00754318 Learn more about CryptoTycoon (CTT) price

CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoTycoon (CTT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTT's tokenomics, explore CTT token's live price!

CTT Price Prediction Want to know where CTT might be heading? Our CTT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CTT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!