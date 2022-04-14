Cryptopolis (CPO) Information

Cryptopolis is an NFT based game where you can collect, earn, win and display your NFTs while playing and socializing with your friends. Play your way up the Cryptopolis to unlock bigger, more luxurious and more customizable apartments! Display your rare NFT items and brag to your friends! Use $CPO to buy and sell NFT rooms, interior, pets and clothes as a single item or as a bundle at the Cryptopolis marketplace and become the wealthiest Cryptopian! Climb your way up the Cryptopolis tower by doing mini games and performing tasks and achievements. Can you reach the top floor?